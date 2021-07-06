Curve DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $170.85 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $738.16 million and $170.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,540,597,423 coins and its circulating supply is 378,286,677 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

