Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 39,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.