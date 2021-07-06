Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

CWK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

