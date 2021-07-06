Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $1,055,362.20 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25.

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 907,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

