CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 72.1% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 61.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $111,838.92 and approximately $28.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 72.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00405389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

