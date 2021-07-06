CUTcoin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $360.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00067989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039817 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00289255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038526 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,854,522 coins and its circulating supply is 140,854,522 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

