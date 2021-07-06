cVault.finance Market Cap Reaches $68.64 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,864.36 or 0.20248355 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $68.64 million and $88,950.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044889 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

