CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.53 million and $1.16 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00403826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,913.22 or 1.00036604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010828 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

