Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.60. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,645 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.