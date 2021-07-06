CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.94. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,576. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

