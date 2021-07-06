DAFI Protocol Price Tops $0.0240 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $483,118.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00988652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.71 or 0.08866227 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,929,448 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

