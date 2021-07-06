Dai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $391.43 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Dai has a market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $391.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00948542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.08338315 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,481,762,484 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,761,995 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

