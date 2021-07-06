Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.41% of Danaher worth $652,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. 81,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,109. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $274.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

