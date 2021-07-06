Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $62.55

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.55, but opened at $61.00. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 3,831 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

