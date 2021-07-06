Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 1-Year High at $527.34

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 527.34 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 68271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506.50 ($6.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

