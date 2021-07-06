Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Darktrace stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.73). The company had a trading volume of 908,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,819. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.27. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 546 ($7.13).

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

