Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Darktrace stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.73). The company had a trading volume of 908,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,819. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.27. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 546 ($7.13).
About Darktrace
