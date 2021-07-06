Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,328. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

