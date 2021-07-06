Datamine (DAM) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $597,861.03 and approximately $19,922.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00230563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00800142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,765,111 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

