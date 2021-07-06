DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0030

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 54.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00406295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,286.16 or 1.00121737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

