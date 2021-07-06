Decentral Games (DG) Tops One Day Volume of $533,673.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $116.55 or 0.00340183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $32.93 million and $533,673.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00167181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.70 or 1.00056936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00953946 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,514 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

