Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $172,495.13 and approximately $2,832.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

