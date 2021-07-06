Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Achieves Market Cap of $552,912.09 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 74.9% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $552,912.09 and approximately $54,075.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00970282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.33 or 0.08756883 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,995,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

