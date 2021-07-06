DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.00 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $506,722.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

