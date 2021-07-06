DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,315.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $336,669.37 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044889 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,996,706 coins and its circulating supply is 15,025,759 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

