Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 42,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 52,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

