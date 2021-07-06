Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00393118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.19 or 0.01653725 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

