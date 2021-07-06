DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.26

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.