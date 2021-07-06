DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.26

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

