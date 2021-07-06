Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235.41 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $235.41 million and $23.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

