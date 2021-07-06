DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $52,403.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

