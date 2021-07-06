Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $450,554.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.