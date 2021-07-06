DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $68.64 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00007742 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $68.64 million and $105,934.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.65 or 0.99868624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00948393 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

