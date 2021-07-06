Desire Trading Down 12.7% This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $41,968.80 and approximately $16,360.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,081.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.80 or 0.06774283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.01485390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00405445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.09 or 0.00651625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00410760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00340215 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars.

