Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 675,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

