Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 821,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,874. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

