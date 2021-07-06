Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.97 ($21.14). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.97 ($21.14), with a volume of 5,462,003 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

