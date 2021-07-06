DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.59.

DexCom stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,225. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

