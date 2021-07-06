Digitalcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $498,870.39 and approximately $87.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.50 or 0.06797288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01494667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00406267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00160082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00650211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00409003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,541,788 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

