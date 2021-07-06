DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.94 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $6,492.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00629894 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,904,470,856 coins and its circulating supply is 6,758,360,473 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

