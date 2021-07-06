Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.85 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $169,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

