Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,830 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $174,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

