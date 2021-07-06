discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $995.00

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 995 ($13.00) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.48), with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957 ($12.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Shore Capital cut discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £854.30 million and a PE ratio of 73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 830.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies purchased 3,703 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

