Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,086 shares.The stock last traded at $63.98 and had previously closed at $63.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.