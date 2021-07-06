DistX (DISTX) Tops One Day Volume of $28,383.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DistX has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $16,315.82 and $28,383.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00135149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00166557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.71 or 1.00137569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.52 or 0.00955152 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

