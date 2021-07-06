Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

DC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 137.10 ($1.79). 2,414,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.18. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.