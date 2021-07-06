Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

DC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

DC traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 137.10 ($1.79). 2,414,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.18. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08).

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

