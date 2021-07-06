DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $463,851.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.