Doctors Coin (DRS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $168.67 million and $5.46 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

