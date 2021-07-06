Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

