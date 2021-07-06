Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

