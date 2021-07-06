Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,796 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of Dollar Tree worth $60,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.47. 14,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

